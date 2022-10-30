Shonda Rhimes waves goodbye to Twitter after Elon Musk takeover: Not hanging around

Shonda Rhimes is not using Twitter anymore! Since Elon Musk's dramatic takeover, many prominent personalities and A-listers have expressed their disappointment and claimed they are not using the micro-blogging site anymore.

On Saturday, Shonda, best known for creating the series 'Grey’s Anatomy', also joined a slew of stars as the producer revealed that she will not be using this social media platform anymore.



"I'm not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye," Rhimes tweeted, hinting that this might be her last tweet.



Rhimes joined the platform in 2008 and currently has 1.9 million followers. The producer has not deactivated her account.

Not hanging around for whatever Elon has planned. Bye. — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) October 29, 2022 ×

By doing this, Shonda has joined many celebrities who have threatened to boycott and leave the social media platform.



Many stars like Jameela Jamil, Mia Farrow, Alex Winter, and others have expressed their anger and have hinted that they will not be using Twitter in future.

Before Rhimes, 'This Is Us' executive producer Ken Olin, tweeted, “I’m out of here, The day @elonmusk takes ownership of Twitter, I’m out.”