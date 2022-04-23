Shilpa Shetty joins Sidharth Malhotra in Rohit Shetty's cop series 'Indian Police Force', first look out!

A few days back, Rohit Shetty announced that he's bringing his much-loved cop drama to the OTT platform with the same action-packed sequences. For his digital debut, Shetty has collaborated with actor Siddharth Malhotra who will lead the drama series 'Indian Police Force'.



Now, taking the excitement to the next level Shetty announced that actress Shilpa Shetty is all set to perform the action sequence in his new show.



Taking to the Instagram, 'Sooryavanshi' director shared the first look of Shilpa, who looked stunning in the all-black attire with the bulletproof vest reading 'police', as she's holding a gun and in between a high octane fighting sequence as we saw all the cars are in the fire.

Sharing the new look, he wrote, “WELCOME TO THE SQUAD SHILPA! Get ready for Gun Battles, Hand to Hand Combats, High speed chases and YES! Flying Cars...INDIAN POLICE FORCE #FilmingNow.”

Malhotra will lead Shetty’s Amazon Prime series. Earlier, the 'Shershaah' actor also shared his first look from the forthcoming series on his Instagram handle and wrote, "hen @itsrohitshetty sir says Action, you know he literally means it! Super stoked to enter the cop universe with the action king himself!@rohitshettypicturez @primevideoin #IndianPoliceForceOnPrime now filming.n."



The eight-episode series will be jointly directed by Rohit Shetty and his Chief Assistant Director Sushwanth Prakash.



Other stars who are part of Shetty's superhit cop universe are Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh.