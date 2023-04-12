'She is 19' trends as Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Jake Bongiovi, fans flood internet with memes
The internet had a meltdown as Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi.
Millie Bobby Brown, the star of the Netflix series Stranger Things, announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Monday. Millie, 19, shared a dreamy black and white photo with her beau, 20, on her Instagram to share her life update with her fans. While most fans could not stop gushing at the beautiful photo and the much-in-love couple, the internet also had some hilarious reactions to the news.
While most seemed happy with the news, there were some who couldn't help but notice how young the two were and even advised them to not get married so soon.
Internet though was flooded with hilarious memes as most talked about being single even as their favourite star had announced her engagement at 19. ‘She is 19’ started trending on Twitter as soon as she announced her engagement.
"She is 19 and engaged. I'm 22 and crying because my mom isn't letting me go out after 6 pm," quipped a fan. Here's what the internet had to say.
She is 19 and engaged. I'm 22 and crying because my mom isn't letting me go out after 6pm.— Deepthi umesh (@deepthi_umesh) April 11, 2023
She is 19 and engaged and i'm 19 washing clothes at night 2am. pic.twitter.com/M4bwtoWKEr— Riruru (@us_moments_girl) April 11, 2023
She is 19— (◕દ◕) (@VishakhaGadge2) April 12, 2023
Me who is dating those fictional character who don't even exist pic.twitter.com/8BKWTPFnbz
When you realise she is 19 and engaged 💍 but you are still single : pic.twitter.com/gPjHbLDngC— Princess X (@mainhoonyaara) April 11, 2023
She is 19 and engaged but last time I saw her .....— Swaraj Gadge (@swaraj_gadge) April 11, 2023
She was like : pic.twitter.com/Fj9LZNd4Dw
She is 19 and engaged and I am tweeting this 😭 pic.twitter.com/1MFiIjbvTp— ADDY (@Addy260603) April 11, 2023
She is 19 and engaged and i'm 21 single, deadbeat, depressed as fuck.😢 pic.twitter.com/8BjMZqteH5— ishaan (@iamtheishaan) April 11, 2023
She is 19. Now, when she realise after 24. 😆 pic.twitter.com/kX9ZICu8ce— GANESH YADAV (@GunaPeram) April 11, 2023
She is 19 and engaged, I am 26 and still waiting for approval from the client pic.twitter.com/OMJzL5cz8W— Gurleeeeeennnn (@gurleenbhuppal) April 12, 2023
There were others who put up crying emojis and memes as they shared Millie and Jake's engagement photo.
MILLIE BOBBY BROWN IS ENGAGED??!! she is 19, engaged and successful…i’m almost 23, broke and gay 🧍♀️ pic.twitter.com/gUvACYGsUU— mina (@axolotl_grl) April 11, 2023
In the photo, Millie can be seen flaunting her diamond ring. She captioned the adorable picture and wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all (sic)." Jake is the son of the legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi.
Stranger Things is considered Millie Bobby Brown's break-out role. The actress will soon be filming the final season of the Netflix show.