'She is 19' trends as Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Jake Bongiovi, fans flood internet with memes

New DelhiEdited By: Shomini SenUpdated: Apr 12, 2023, 11:25 AM IST

Millie Bobby Brown is engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi! Photograph:(Instagram)

The internet had a meltdown as Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi. 

Millie Bobby Brown, the star of the Netflix series Stranger Things, announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Monday. Millie, 19, shared a dreamy black and white photo with her beau, 20, on her Instagram to share her life update with her fans. While most fans could not stop gushing at the beautiful photo and the much-in-love couple, the internet also had some hilarious reactions to the news. 

While most seemed happy with the news, there were some who couldn't help but notice how young the two were and even advised them to not get married so soon. 

Internet though was flooded with hilarious memes as most talked about being single even as their favourite star had announced her engagement at 19. ‘She is 19’ started trending on Twitter as soon as she announced her engagement.

"She is 19 and engaged. I'm 22 and crying because my mom isn't letting me go out after 6 pm," quipped a fan. Here's what the internet had to say. 

×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×
×

 There were others who put up crying emojis and memes as they shared Millie and Jake's engagement photo. 

×

In the photo, Millie can be seen flaunting her diamond ring. She captioned the adorable picture and wrote, "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all (sic)." Jake is the son of the legendary singer Jon Bon Jovi. 

Stranger Things is considered Millie Bobby Brown's break-out role. The actress will soon be filming the final season of the Netflix show. 

