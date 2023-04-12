'She is 19' trends as Millie Bobby Brown announces engagement to Jake Bongiovi, fans flood internet with memes

Millie Bobby Brown, the star of the Netflix series Stranger Things, announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi on Monday. Millie, 19, shared a dreamy black and white photo with her beau, 20, on her Instagram to share her life update with her fans. While most fans could not stop gushing at the beautiful photo and the much-in-love couple, the internet also had some hilarious reactions to the news.



While most seemed happy with the news, there were some who couldn't help but notice how young the two were and even advised them to not get married so soon.



Internet though was flooded with hilarious memes as most talked about being single even as their favourite star had announced her engagement at 19. ‘She is 19’ started trending on Twitter as soon as she announced her engagement.



"She is 19 and engaged. I'm 22 and crying because my mom isn't letting me go out after 6 pm," quipped a fan. Here's what the internet had to say.