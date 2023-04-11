Millie Bobby Brown engaged to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, shares adorable post. 'I've loved you...'

Millie Bobby Brown, the British actress and star of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things, has recently announced her engagement to boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, the son of Jon Bon Jovi. The news broke on social media, where Brown shared a gorgeous photo of herself and Bongiovi with the caption "I've loved you three summers now, honey, I want 'em all 🤍." While Millie wore a crochet dress, Jake opted for a cream polo shirt. The announcement confirmed social media speculation after Millie recently gave a sneak peek of her engagement ring in a recent post. In the picture, Millie had posed in a convertible car, lifting her hand to show the prominent diamond ring on her finger.

Millie recently shared how she and Jake met on Instagram and became friends before starting a romantic relationship. She introduced Jake to followers in June 2021 with a cute photo of him.

Brown gained widespread recognition for her breakout role as Eleven in the Netflix science fiction-horror series Stranger Things. She has also appeared in several films, including Godzilla: King of the Monsters, Godzilla vs Kong, Enola Holmes and its sequel, and many more.

She is also an advocate for several causes, including anti-bullying and animal rights. In 2018, she became the youngest person ever to be appointed as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

