Sharon Stone's account gets blocked on a dating app, Twitter can't stop laughing

Who would have thought that Hollywood actress Sharon Stone would get blocked by a dating app! But that's exactly what happened as the actress tweeted on Monday that left Twitter abuzz with hilarious reactions.



Stone tweeted, "I went on the @bumble dating sight (sic) and they closed my account. Some users reported that it couldn`t possibly be me! Hey @bumble, is being me exclusionary? Don`t shut me out of the hive."



It got 4.9K retweets and 54.3K likes as fans posted funny comments as well.

Hours later, Bumble`s editorial director Clare O`Connor tweeted that her account was unblocked. Clare wrote, "AHA! @sharonstone, we at @bumble found your account, unblocked you, and ensured this won`t happen again. You can get back to Bumbling! Thanks for bearing with us and hope you find your honey."

Sharon Stone has starred in movies like 'Irreconcilable Differences', 'Allan Quatermain and the Lost City of Gold', 'Basic Instinct', 'Casino' and 'Mothers and Daughters'.

Another Bumble tweet later read, "@sharonstone. There can only be one Stone. Looks like our users thought you were too good to be true. We`ve made sure that you won`t be blocked again. We hope that everyone in our community takes a second to verify their profiles. (Catherine Tramell from Basic Instinct gets a pass today!)

"Umm, if you`re on @bumble, there`s no hope for the rest of us! #YouveGotToBeKidding," wrote a female fan.

One fan tweeted, "Let`s see here."

"Overly successful woman who is revered beyond her personal accolades can`t find a man secure enough to date her while constantly being in her shadow. I`m shocked. #malefragility," added another.

One fan said, "Hello, Sharon, if you`re ever in Buffalo and kinda dig fat guys with moustaches my dms are open. Also own a car so willing to drive (up to 25 miles) even if ya just close by. Talk to ya soon."

"Oh, honey. Now you`re trending. It`s your lucky day!" said one user.

Other Twitter users remarked, "I`m single, `No more Mr wife guy` and Sharon stone... Hello."

One woman tweeted, "My God, if Sharon can`t get on a dating site what hope do the rest of us have???"