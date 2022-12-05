Sharon Stone says supporting AIDS NGO destroyed her career: 'My life was threatened'

Sharon Stone recently reflected on the backlash she received after turning to an activist in her quest to fight for HIV/AIDS research. After actress Elizabeth Taylor, the Hollywood star became the chairwoman of the AIDS research organisation, amfAR, in 1995, and she stayed in the organisation for 25 years until AIDS remedies started getting advertised on TV just like aspirin and other medicines. And, according to Stone, her support for AIDS research destroyed her career.

"I had pretty big shoes to fill with Elizabeth Talyor at amfAR," Stone said on a panel at the Red Sea Film Festival over the weekend, adding that her publicist at the time warned her against the same. "If you do this, it will destroy your career."

The Academy Award nominee said she "didn't work for eight years" after taking over the Chairwoman duties at the organisation and that impacted her career in a big way.

Sharing that she "had no idea of the resistance, cruelty, hate and oppression that we would have to face", the 64-year-old revealed that she faced several threats while she did her best to bring a change in society.

"I stayed for 25 years until we had AIDS remedies being advertised on TV like we have aspirin. It did destroy my career. I didn't work for eight years. I was told if I said condom again, funding would be removed. I was threatened repeatedly, my life was threatened, and I decided I had to stick with it," added Stone.

Stone is one of amfAR's longest-serving and highest-profile celebrity champions. She received the Legacy Award from the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation in 2020. Last year, she hosted the amfAR Cannes Gala and marked her return to the event after six years of absence.

