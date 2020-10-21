Sharon Stone backs Kamala Harris, says voting for her 'will save your families lives'

Sharon Stone is the latest celebrity to have taken to social media to urge people of America to go out and vote in the upcoming US presidential elections.



Stone particularly addressed the women of Florida and spoke in support of Democrat candidates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.



"Hi! I've come to visit your state since I was a teenager. The sun, the music!!, the Keys!" she began. "I made the Specialist there. I raised money for battered women there. What I know about you: you're résiliant, brave, fun, smart and yes you are sexy if I can be so bold."

"Your COVID numbers are scaring me, because I'm a long time infectious disease worker; I helped your families and friends w HIV/AIDS & I will be there to help you recover from this. As a mom, a woman, & someone who SEES you, I urge you to believe me when I say Trust is why voting for a woman in the White House will save your families lives."

"VOTE #BIDENHARRIS to live," Stone concluded, before singing the note.

The actress had earlier addressed 'Women of South Carolina' last week, urging them to vote against Lindsey Graham.



"Hello. I respect you. I love your state. I love its rich history and its beauty. I do think often that you deserve to be seen as whole people every single time you enter a room," she wrote. "I would not dare tell you how to get that done. But I do ask, does a man like [Graham], however clever he may be, and I think he is, actually SEE you?"



Stone concluded, "What about your daughters, and their dreams, their futures?"

Stone is among a long list of stars who have thrown their support behind Biden-Harris team. Stars like Dwayne Johnson and Taylor Swift have earlier spoken in support of Biden and Harris.



Earlier in August, Stone shared a video on Instagram in which she discussed her sister's battle with coronavirus and begged fans not to "vote for a killer," presumably referring to US President Donald Trump.