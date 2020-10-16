ShameOnYouAkshayKumar trends as Twitter raises objection to 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Another day in India, another new issue to outrage upon. After Tanishq Jewellery brand was accused of promoting 'Love Jihad', now a certain section on social media are targetting Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar's new film 'Laxmmi Bomb'.

On Friday #ShameOnUAkshayKumar started trending on Twitter. Reason? Several fans allege that his film 'Laxxmi Bomb' also promotes love jihad. The trailer shows Akshay Kumar's character Arif married to a presumably Hindu girl Priya played by Kiara Advani.

Supreme Court lawyer Prashant Patel Umrao took to Twitter and posted, “Canada Kumar’s film is promoting Love Jihad. Film is Produced By Separatist Shabeena Khan. Content is Hinduphobic (sic),” he posted.

Fans have been demanding a ban on the film's digital release. 'Laxmmi Bomb' is slated to release around Diwali on OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar.

Several others have objected to the wrong usage of the word Laxmi, a Hindu goddess.

A few days earlier jewellery brand Tanishq had to pull down its advertisement as several objected to it and alleged that the ad featuring a Hindu woman and her Muslim mother-in-law was promoting love jihad.