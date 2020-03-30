'Shaktimaan' to get sequel, Mukesh Khanna says, 'it will be contemporary'

Now that people can enjoy popular 80s shows like ‘Ramayan’, ‘Mahabharat’, ‘Byomkesh Bakshi’ and ‘Circus’ on television, makers of ‘Shaktimaan’ are keen on bringing back the show with a twist.

India’s most popular superhero show will reportedly make its comeback with a sequel.

Mukesh Khanna who played the titular role in the show and also co-curated it, said in an interview, “For the last three years, we have been working towards bringing out the second edition of Shaktimaan, which is contemporary, but rooted in our values. We were working on the sequel because people wanted to know, aage kya hua.”

As demand for bringing back the show ‘Shaktimaan’ grew, Mukesh felt even more encouraged in bringing the sequel. He said, “I feel whenever we return to work after this crisis, I will be in a better position to bring out the second part because the demand for it is higher than ever before.”

‘Shaktimaan: The Animated Series’ was launched in 2011 and aired on Sonic. In 2013, a telefilm titled ‘Hamara Hero Shaktimaan’ featuring Mukesh Khanna as Shaktimaan and Uday Sachdeva as Junior Shaktimaan was aired on Pogo. The show was directed by Soumitra Ranade.

Meanwhile, Mukesh Khanna also plans on making a film on the superhero. In a 2013 interview, he said, “I wanted to make a full-fledged feature film on Shaktimaan, but had to make do with a telefilm when the finances for it didn’t work out as planned.”