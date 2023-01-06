Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's OTT debut 'Farzi' to release on this date
Story highlights
The thriller 'Farzi' is directed by Raj and DK (of the fame 'The Family Man').
We finally have a release date for ‘Farzi’. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to mark their OTT debut with this crime-thriller that will land on Prime Video.
The thriller is directed by Raj and DK (of the fame The Family Man). The project also stars some interesting actors like Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.
The show, ‘Farzi’, will release on February 10 in India and worldwide. It will have eight episodes in total and is pitched as a one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour. Set up in the backdrop of rich vs poor and the chase to make it happen, ‘Farzi’ is touted as an edgy and clever entertainer.
On the show, creator dup Raj & DK said, “After a massively successful association with Prime Video for The Family Man, we are thrilled to return with our next new series! It’s one of our favourite scripts, which we have created with a lot of passion and shot through the ups and downs of the pandemic. Basically, a lot of sweat and tears have gone into making this series. After The Family Man, we challenged ourselves to come up with yet another exciting, unique world. We can’t wait for everyone to watch this series that’ll be out on Prime on February 10th.”