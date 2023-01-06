Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi's OTT debut 'Farzi' to release on this date

We finally have a release date for ‘Farzi’. Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi are all set to mark their OTT debut with this crime-thriller that will land on Prime Video.

The thriller is directed by Raj and DK (of the fame The Family Man). The project also stars some interesting actors like Kay Kay Menon, Raashi Khanna, Amol Palekar, Regina Cassandra, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles.

The show, ‘Farzi’, will release on February 10 in India and worldwide. It will have eight episodes in total and is pitched as a one-of-a-kind crime thriller, with the director duo’s trademark humour. Set up in the backdrop of rich vs poor and the chase to make it happen, ‘Farzi’ is touted as an edgy and clever entertainer.