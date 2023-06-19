Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon's upcoming film gets release date

Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon will be seen together for the first time on screen in their upcoming untitled film. The movie is projected to hit the theatres in December this year. The romantic film of the two loved Bollywood stars is produced by Maddock Films. Even though the film is untitled, the makers have confirmed that the movie will hit the big screen on 7 December 2023. The film was initially supposed to release in October but got postponed.



Production house Maddock Films shared a poster of the film on Instagram and wrote, “Mark your calendars for this impossible love story that unfolds on 7th December 2023!. Brought to you by Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever!. Written & Directed by: Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah. Produced by: Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar A Maddock Films production. Stay tuned.”

Continuing the film promotion, Shahid Kapoor also took to his official Instagram account and shared the poster of the movie. In the poster, Shahid and Kriti can be seen sitting on a BMW bike facing each other. Kriti is wearing a tank top and bohemian shorts while Shahid is wearing ripped jeans and a shirt.