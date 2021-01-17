Shahid Kapoor announces release date of his upcoming sports-drama 'Jersey'

Shahid Kapoor's Jersey is all set to hit the big screens in 2021. The actor recently announced that the Hindi remake of 2019 Telugu blockbuster of the same name, will release in theatres on November 5.



'Jersey'chronicles the story of a talented but failed cricketer, who decides to return to the field in his late 30s driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift.



Kapoor, 39, who plays the lead role in the movie, said the story celebrates the undying "human spirit". Taking to his Instagram Kapoor wrote, "JERSEY releasing in theatres this DIWALI 5th November 2021. The triumph of the human spirit. A journey I am so very proud of. This one for the TEAM ,"







The 'Haider' actor had started filming the movie earlier last year but the shoot was put on hold in March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. The team resumed the production in October and shot in various locations in and around Dehradun and Chandigarh with safety protocols in place.



Producer Aman Gill said Diwali is the perfect time to release a family sports drama like "Jersey". Diwali is the biggest family festival of the year, and is the perfect time to bring 'Jersey,' a family sports drama to audiences, a time when all families can come together to celebrate this journey," Gill said.



The film also stars Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur, and is directed by Gowtham Tinnanuri, who helmed the original as well. 'Jersey' is presented by Allu Aravind and produced by Gill, Dil Raju and S Naga Vamsi.