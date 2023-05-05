Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan to release in Bangladesh on this date

After earning moolah at the box office worldwide, Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster film Pathaan is all set to hit theatres soon in Bangladesh. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars John Abraham, Deepika Padukone, and Dimple Kapadia in the lead roles.

SRK's comeback film, which was released on January 25, shattered several box office records. With over US $130 million (Rs 1050 crore) earning at the global box office, the movie became one of the highest-grossing Bollywood films of 2023. The movie will release in Bangladesh on May 12.

Pathaan would be the first Hindi film to have a wide release in Bangladesh since the country’s formation in 1971. Earlier, Indian films were not allowed to be released in the neighbouring country in order to protect the country’s local film industry.

However, earlier this year in February, a consortium of 19 Bangladesh film associations decided to allow Hindi-language films to release in the country and suggested that 10 films release a year, as per Variety.



Nelson D’Souza, VP, international distribution, at Yash Raj Films, said: “Cinema has always been a unifying force between nations, races and cultures. It transcends borders, galvanizes people and plays a significant hand in bringing people together. We are incredibly thrilled that Pathaan, which has done historic business worldwide, will now get a chance to entertain audiences in Bangladesh.”



He added, “Pathaan becomes the first Hindi film to release in Bangladesh post-1971 and we are thankful to the authorities for their decision. We have learnt over the years that Shah Rukh Khan has a tremendous fan following in Bangladesh and we feel Pathaan, our latest offering from YRF’s Spy Universe, is the perfect first film of SRK & Hindi cinema to release in the country and represent Indian culture and cinema in its full glory.”

This is not the first time a Bollywood film will be released in Bangladesh. In 2009, the decision was relaxed, and Salman Khan's film Wanted was released in the territory. However, the film faced a huge backlash, and it was pulled down from the 50 cinemas where it was running.



The screenplay is written by Shridhar Raghavan and Abbas Tyrewala and the story is written by Anand, who has also helmed films like War and Bang Bang.



WION's film critic, Shomini Sen, gave the film a positive review. She wrote, "Does Pathaan work despite the flaws?" Yes, because of Shah Rukh Khan and the image he has so carefully cultivated over all these years. His character is that of an orphan who has been raised in an orphanage and has never had a religion to follow. He was named Pathaan by a family in Afghanistan that saved him during a covert operation. "Pathaan," the film, does not diss any religion, but only the bad guys, and makes SRK the superhero who places his country above all religious fanaticism. "This is pretty much how Khan has portrayed himself over the years." Read the full review here.

