Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy and other B-town stars grace Smriti Irani's daughter's reception

Union Minister and former actor Smriti Irani's daughter Shanelle tied the knot with her beau Arjun Bhalla in Rajasthan earlier this month. And on Friday, Irani hosted a grand reception in Mumbai. Shanelle Irani tied the knot with Arjun Bhalla on February 9 at Khimsar Fort, near Jodhpur. The couple got engaged in 2021. The newlyweds were looking stunning together. Shanelle wore a blue saree and completed her look with a polki necklace. She kept her makeup simple. Meanwhile, Arjun was looking handsome in his blue suit. Smriti Irani was wearing a bright red saree with golden embroidery.

The reception was a star-studded event and was attended by some of the most prominent Bollywood personalities, including Shah Rukh Khan, Mouni Roy, her husband Suraj Nambiar, and TV producer Ekta Kapoor, among others.



Mouni, who worked with Smriti Irani in the famous daily soap, 'Kyunkii...Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,' wished the couple. Sharing a photo from the reception day, Roy wrote: "Congratulations Shanelle and Arjun... I wish you both the happiest and most meaningful journey ahead. Love you, di."



In the comments section, Smriti wrote: "See you soonest."



Smriti's close friend Ekta Kapoor with her father and veteran Jeetendra attended the event. Sharing a photo from the night, she wrote, "When your fav bahu is now a sassy saas! Congrats Shanelle Irani and Arjun on your wedding (no pic )! And proud parents Smriti Irani and Zubin Irani (don't miss my handsome nephew Zohr Irani in this pic)."



The photos from the night are all over the internet.



Take a look: