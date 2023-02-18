Marvel's Ant-Man 3 off to a flying start at box office, demolishes Kartik Aaryan's Shehzada

Despite poor reviews, Marvel's superhero movie Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is off to a great start worldwide. Deadline reported that Paul Rudd and Jonathan Majors film has grossed around $100 million in the first three days. Note that the figure also includes Thursday previews. In India, Marvel movies are incredibly popular. And Quantumania is proving to be no different. As per Box Office India, the film grossed Rs 8.50 crore, outperforming Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon-starrer Shehzada, which grossed Rs 5.75-6 crore. Quantumania also stars Evangeline Lilly, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O'Brian, William Jackson Harper, Bill Murray, Michelle Pfeiffer, Corey Stoll, and Michael Douglas.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said that Quantumania released on 1,06,500 screens in major theatre chains. In comparison, Shehzada was released on only 25,825 screens.

In Quantumania, Majors makes his debut as Kang the Conqueror, a time-travelling supervillain and the next Big Bad of MCU after Thanos.

Quantumania has become one of MCU's worst-reviewed movies, with a score of 48 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The critical consensus read, "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania mostly lacks the spark of fun that elevated earlier adventures, but Jonathan Majors' Kang is a thrilling villain poised to alter the course of the MCU."

WION's review of the film read, "Everything that is good about Quantumania is due to the actors doing their very best considering the material they are saddled with and talented VFX artists making the film visually pretty if nothing else. I dared to imagine what the movie would have been like if nor for Rudd, Jonathan Majors, and others in the cast... and I would not want to live in that timeline. This is bad enough. The script tries to instill a little goofiness à la Thor: Ragnarok, but it too feels forced, like it was just a half-hearted attempt to fit the movie in the mould of the 'delightfully deranged' side of MCU."

