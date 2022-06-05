Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif has reportedly tested positive for Covid-19

Seems like Bollywood has become a target of Coronavirus, once again. Following the rise in covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra, India. Superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif have contracted the deadly virus again.



As per the multiple reports, Kaif tested positive recently and she has also completed her quarantine period. Both of them have not confirmed the news.



Katrina was set to commence shooting on her next project 'Merry Christmas' with Vijay Sethupathi, but the shoot has been cancelled after her diagnosis. She has also skipped the IIFA awards ceremony held in Abu Dhabi where her husband Vicky Kaushal took the Best Actor award for 'Sardar Udham'. Aditya Roy Kapur has also reportedly tested positive.

This is the second time when Katrina and SRK have contracted the virus.



Amid all, some media outlets have covered that Karan Johar's grand 50th b'day bash has turned out into a super-spreader of the virus. He hosted a grand Bday bash and all the stars from the industry showed up at the Yash Raj Studios. A report by Bollywood Hungama states Johar's party has reportedly turned out into a super-spreader event leaving over 50 guests infected with Covid-19, via IANS.

A source told the portal, "Karan's close friends from the Bollywood film industry are Covid-infected after the party, although they are not revealing that they've tested positive."

Meanwhile, Kartik Aaryan has also tested positive for the virus. The actor was set to perform at the IIFA 2022 night in Abu Dhabi, but now unfortunately he will have to skip the ceremony.

Aaryan shared his diagnosis on his Instagram account. This is the second time that Kartik has tested positive for the virus. He captioned the post as, “Sab kuch itna positive chal raha tha, Covid se raha nahi gaya (Everything was going well, so how Covid could bear stay away).”

(With inputs from the agency)