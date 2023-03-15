Shadow and Bone Season 2 Release Date: Check Netflix's Shadow and Bone season 2 cast, release date, and more

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Release Date: Netflix's fantasy series, Shadow and Bone, based on Leigh Bardugo's Shadow and Bone and Six of Crows, is back with a season 2. The first season of Shadow and Bone got released on the streaming platform on April 23, 2021, and became an instant hit. Season 1 has eight episodes, and season 2 will have eight more. Bardugo's story, also known as Grishaverse, takes place in early 19th-century Tsarist Russia. Half the population in the area is Grisha, people with special abilities to manipulate the elements in various ways, including fighting, healing or creating. The story revolves around a young orphan girl who grows up with her best friend. They both join a regular army where she is the mapmaker, and her best friend is a tracker. She would do anything to be with him, even if it meant entering the Shadow Fold, an expanse of darkness that splits the kingdom in half.

The finale of the first season of Shadow and Bone left things open-ended, giving instant direction to season 2. Fans are excited to find what's coming their way. However, the wait for a new season of Shadow and Bone is over, as season 2 will soon stream on Netflix.

Here are all the live-streaming details about Shadow and Bone season 2, including the cast, new characters, and more.

Shadow and Bone: Season 2 Cast

The entire cast of Shadow and Bone of season 1 will return for season 2, including Jessie Mei Li (Last Night in Soho) as Alina, the mapmaker-turned-Sun Summoner, Ben Barnes (The Chronicles of Narnia: Prince Caspian) as General Kirigan, better known as The Darkling, as well as Archie Renaux (The Greatest Beer Run Ever) as Malyen Mal Oretsev, Alina's best friend and all-around good guy.

As for the Crows, they are led by Freddy Carter (Pennyworth) as Kaz Brekker, though his enemies know him by the moniker "Dirty hands," Amita Suman (The Sandman) as Inej Ghafa, Kaz's right-hand woman, also known as "The Wraith" for her spying abilities, and Kit Young (The School for Good and Evil) as Jesper Fahey, Kaz's best friend and hilarious sharpshooter.

Milo, the Goat, will officially return for the second round of episodes of Shadow and Bone.

Shadow and Bone Season 2 Release Date: When will season 2 of Shadow and Bone be out on Netflix?