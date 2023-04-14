Shaakuntalam movie review: Samantha's film opens to rave reviews of 'opulent', 'stunning'

Samantha starrer Shaakuntalam is earning wide praise as it released on April 14 today. The epic film is directed by Raj and DK and stars Samantha in the eponymous role of Shakuntala. It is based on a popular Indian classic play Abhigyan Shakuntalam by Kalidasa, ancient India's greatest poet and playwright. Shakuntala was the wife of King Dushyant and the mother of Emperor Bharata.

With a lot of curiosity around the release of the film as Samantha will be seen in a never-seen-before avatar, people are finding Shaakuntalam visually appealing and opulent in every sense. Released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada; the film is a true blue pan Indian film and is finding a lot of praise. Happy with how it has turned out, Raj and DK wrote, “Magical visuals, authentic storytelling… this beautiful film is a Samantha show all the way! There could be no better ode to Kalidasa’s masterpiece. @Samanthaprabhu2 only you could have carried this huge epic on those slender shoulders! Kudos to the entire team! Must watch.”

Trade pundit Ramesh Bala tweeted, “The entire cast of #Shaakuntalam truly brings to life the world of the mythological story and especially the lead, #SamanthaRuthPrabhu- what performance! She has also dubbed in Hindi herself for the first time with this one, and it is sure to strengthen her connect.”

