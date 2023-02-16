Selfiee trailer out: Akshay Kumar, Emraan Hashmi fight it out

Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi will next be seen together in Selfiee. The film will show one as an actor and the other as his fan. Despite that, the two will lock horns. The film also features Diana Penty and Nushrrat Bharuccha.

Sharing the new trailer, Akshay wrote on Instagram, “Aam aadmi ki kahaani toh bahot sun li, ab Vijay Kumar ki bhi sun lo (you have heard the story of the common man many times, now listen to Vijay Kumar).”

The trailer opens with Emraan Hashmi standing amidst a huge crowd to get a single glimpse of his favourite actor Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar). As they get into a tussle, Emraan is seen telling Akshay, “Raavan ko Shri Ram se takrane ki himmat isliye mili kyunki wo Shri Ram ka bhakt tha, mujhe aapse takrane ki himmat mujhe aapse hi mili hai (Raavan got the courage to fight with Ram because he was his devotee, I have found the courage to fight with you from you).”

Emraan Hashmi plays the role of RTO inspector Omprakash Agarwal in the film. As he asks Vijay Kumar (Akshay Kumar) to step down from his vehicle for speeding, the actor refuses. It’s found out that Vijay was driving without a driving licence too. This scuffle ends up badly as Vijay’s fans target the inspector for clashing with the actor and attack his house, leaving his son injured.

Selfiee is the official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License, which starred Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu in lead roles. The film is extra special for Akshay as it features a recreated version of his 90s hit song "Main Khiladi Tu Anari", sung by Udit Narayan, and Abhijeet Bhattacharya. It has been recreated by Tanishk Bagchi.