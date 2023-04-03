Selena Gomez says she's proud to know 'bestie' Taylor Swift; pens loving note

American singer Selena Gomez enjoyed to the fullest at her best friend Taylor Swift's Eras Tour stop in Arlington, Texas. She attended the musical gala with her younger sister Gracie Elliot Teefey.

Several photos and videos from the concert went viral online, which shows the sisters singing and dancing to Swift's famous tracks.

After the fun night, Gomez took to Instagram and penned a loved-up note for her bestie. "Thank you bestie for having me and my sissy transport into your mystical, euphoric and special world. Proud to know you! love you forever and always," she wrote. Check it out below!

In the comment section, a fan wrote, "Friendships like this are hard to find." Another commented, "I can’t believe I was in the same room as @taylorswift and @selenagomez at the same time. My whole world was made." And, one said, "Friendship is such a precious gift, and it's amazing to have someone who brings magic and happiness into your life!"

In one of the clips shared by Gomez, the singer is seen enjoying her BFF's stunning performance on stage. In another viral video, she is seen smiling and applauding in cadence with the thousands of other fans who showed up to support Swift.

The two singers have been best friends ever since they met in 2008. At the time, Gomez was dating Nick Jonas and Swift was seeing his brother Joe Jonas. Gomez has often called Swift her "only [real] friend in the industry".

"I never fit in with a cool group of girls that were celebrities. My only friend in the industry really is Taylor [Swift], so I remember feeling like I didn't belong," Gomez said in a November 2022 interview with Rolling Stone.

Gomez even came out to support Swift when a resurfaced video of Hailey Bieber gagging upon hearing Swift's name during a public appearance went viral. "So sorry, my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game," Gomez commented in February.

