Selena Gomez reunites with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie in new pic

In a magical reunion, Selena Gomez, 31, and her Wizards of Waverly Place castmates shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram, sparking excitement for the upcoming Disney Channel sequel.

Former cast members David Henrie and David DeLuise posted a joint photo of the cast spending time together, hinting at a return to Waverly Place. The caption read, "The Russos (heart and wand emojis) coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod." Check it out below!

The Disney Channel series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, followed the Russo family of wizards, with Gomez starring as Alex Russo alongside her on-screen brothers, Justin Russo (Henrie, 34), and Max Russo (Jake T. Austin). DeLuise, 52, played the clan’s patriarch, and Maria Canals-Barrera portrayed the mortal wife and mother, Theresa Russo.

The upcoming sequel, co-produced by Gomez and Henrie, was officially announced by Deadline on Jan 18. Henrie, who will be a series regular, shared the news on Instagram, promising fans a return to Waverly Place in 2024.

The sequel's official synopsis reveals a storyline focused on a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has forsaken his wizard powers for a normal human life. However, a powerful young wizard in need of training arrives, prompting Justin to embrace his past for the future of the Wizard World.