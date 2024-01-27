Selena Gomez reunites with her Wizards of Waverly Place co-star David Henrie in new pic
Story highlights
David Henrie and David DeLuise recently posted a joint photo of the Wizards of Waverly Place sequel cast spending time together. Scroll to see!
In a magical reunion, Selena Gomez, 31, and her Wizards of Waverly Place castmates shared a heartwarming photo on Instagram, sparking excitement for the upcoming Disney Channel sequel.
Former cast members David Henrie and David DeLuise posted a joint photo of the cast spending time together, hinting at a return to Waverly Place. The caption read, "The Russos (heart and wand emojis) coming back #wizardsofwaverlyplace @wizardspod." Check it out below!
The Disney Channel series, which ran from 2007 to 2012, followed the Russo family of wizards, with Gomez starring as Alex Russo alongside her on-screen brothers, Justin Russo (Henrie, 34), and Max Russo (Jake T. Austin). DeLuise, 52, played the clan’s patriarch, and Maria Canals-Barrera portrayed the mortal wife and mother, Theresa Russo.
The upcoming sequel, co-produced by Gomez and Henrie, was officially announced by Deadline on Jan 18. Henrie, who will be a series regular, shared the news on Instagram, promising fans a return to Waverly Place in 2024.
The sequel's official synopsis reveals a storyline focused on a mysterious incident at WizTech, where an adult Justin Russo has forsaken his wizard powers for a normal human life. However, a powerful young wizard in need of training arrives, prompting Justin to embrace his past for the future of the Wizard World.
New faces joining the franchise include Janice LeAnn Brown, Alkaio Thiele, and Mimi Gianopulos. Gomez is set to guest star on the show, continuing the legacy of the beloved Wizards of Waverly Place.