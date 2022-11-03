Selena Gomez reacts to her and Hailey Beiber's viral photo

Just a week back Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber left the internet in a tizzy when they posed together. For years, the fans have pitted the two against each other as Hailey is married to Gomez's ex, singer Justin Bieber.



Reacting for the first time since the image went viral, Gomez told that it was 'not a big deal'. "It’s not even a thing," she told Vulture recently.

Gomez and Hailey were seen hanging out at an event at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures last month.

Selena-Justin-Hailey history



The photograph of the two women would not have caused so much shock had it not been for the immense history the two share. Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez dated on and off from 2010 to 2018. The two started seeing each other when they were teenagers and became one of music industry's hottest couples. The two singer's fan base too was overjoyed by their relationship and whenever the two broke up, camps were made by the fans blaming the other star for the break up.



When Gomez and Bieber broke up for good in 2018, Justin went on to marry Hailey Baldwin the same year- just a few months after separating from Gomez. Since then fans of Bieber and Gomez have pitted the two against each other.



So when photographer Tyrell Hampton posted a photo on Instagram of the two women hugging at an event, the comments section was flooded with fans expressing shock and surprise. Some appear to be happy at the reconciliation while others had issues.



The now-viral picture was posted only a few weeks after Hailey was interviewed on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast where she spoke about her relationship with Justin and how she deals with all the hate that comes her way with people claiming she stole Justin from Selena.



"Fans wish he ended up with someone else, and that’s fine," Hailey said. "You can wish that all you want, but that’s just not the case." She also added that she had nothing but love for Gomez.