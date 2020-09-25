Selena Gomez flaunts her kidney transplant surgery scar in latest Instagram post

Hit songmaker Selena Gomez bared it all in her Instagram post as she flaunted her scars.

In the new photo, Selena can be seen wearing a powder blue colour swimsuit in which her scars are visible. A deep gash is visible on her right inner thigh.

Selena underwent kidney transplant surgery in 2017 as she suffered with an autoimmune disease called lupus that impaired her kidneys.

The post is captioned: “When I got my kidney transplant, I remember it being very difficult at first showing my scar. I didn’t want it to be in photos, so I wore things that would cover it up. Now, more than ever, I feel confident in who I am and what I went through...and I’m proud of that. T - Congratulations on what you’re doing for women, launching @lamariette whose message is just that...all bodies are beautiful.”

As for the outfit, it is designed by her former assistant Theresa Marie Mingus' swimwear line, La'Mariette.