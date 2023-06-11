I’m single! Selena Gomez clarifies dating rumours with Zayn Malik in the most hilarious way - Watch

Selena Gomez is clearing up all the dating rumours in the most hilarious way possible. In recent months, a lot of reports have come out about Selena secretly dating Zayn Malik. However, this week Gomez decided to put a clear and loud stop to all the talks doing the rounds.

A recent short video has gone viral, which shows Selena admitting that she is single and indirectly giving a clear answer to the notorious talks. The video shows the Wizards of Waverly Place star sitting as an audience on a field, enjoying a night football match.

Selena Gomez's relationship status

Selena Gomez, a pop star sensation and founder of Rare Beauty, decided to take a new approach to clarify her dating rumours with Zayn Malik. Sitting on the sidelines at a soccer match, Gomez shouted at the players, "I’m single! I’m just a little high maintenance. But I’ll love you so much."



A friend of Selena Gomez’s captured the encounter on video, which she later uploaded to her TikTok handle, prompting millions of likes and comments. Fans compared this incident, calling her actions Alex Russo-coded. (Russo is Gomez’s Wizards of Waverly Place character from her Disney Channel days)



The dating rumours started after Selena and the former One Direction singer were reportedly seen kissing in March, earlier this year even though the pictures were too blurry to establish accuracy.

Zayn Malik and Selena Gomez together?

According to a report "Selena and Zayn went out in SoHo in New York City last night at around 10:30 P.M. They walked in holding hands and were kissing. Most restaurant staff and restaurant goers didn’t notice them. It seemed like they were comfortable together and it was clear that it was a date." This news went vastly viral on the internet considering Gigi Hadid, who is Zayn’s ex, is friends with Selena. It can be concluded that the fling was either short-lived, not serious, or non-existent, as proved by her latest short video post.



Earlier this year, Selena Gomez was in the news for her feud with Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber. She proved her huge heartedness by posting a request for Hailey Bieber on Instagram as she was getting threats. Regardless Selena Gomez will always be our dear Alex who we all watched growing up.



