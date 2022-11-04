Selena Gomez calls her breakup with Justin Bieber, the 'Best thing that ever happened' to her

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's relationship ended years ago. Both the stars have moved on in their respective lives, but the former couple's on-and-off relationship is still one of the most heated topics in tinsel town.



Gomez has recently addressed the ending of her eight-year-long relationship, public scrutiny, and why she feels her breakup is the best thing that ever happened to her.

'Enola Holmes 2' movie review: Millie Bobbie Brown's mystery film is enjoyable with one caveat

In the new Apple documentary 'Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me,' Gomez says, "Everything was so public."

"I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hat, it was really confusing," she said.



"But I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately it was the best thing that ever happened to me." she ads.



Their on-and-off relationship was one of the most talked about topics. The couple finally broke up in 2018, and a year later, Justin married Hailey Baldwin.



Calling her breakup the best thing that ever happened to her, Gomez said, "I feel like I had to go through the worst possible heartbreak ever and then just forgetting everything at the drop of a hat; it was really confusing."



"But I just think that needed to happen, and ultimately, it was the best thing that ever happened to me."



In her documentary, the Disney star also shared the backstory of her superhit song 'Lose You to Love Me.' Taking about

her song, Gomez revealed that, in an effort to share her emotions, she wrote the song in just 45 minutes with songwriters Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter.



"I texted Julia Michaels and Justin Tranter and said, "I think I’m ready to just say I’m sad," she revealed. "We wrote the song in 45 minutes. "The fastest song I’ve ever written."



"It’s about more than a lost love. It’s me learning to choose myself and to choose life, but I also hope that other people can find grace and peace in that too. The song is about knowing that you completely lost every part of who you are just to rediscover yourself again.''

Recently, Gomez posed with Hailey Bieber at an Academy Museum Gala in LA. The picture of them from the part took the internet by storm. Recently, reacting to all the buzz picture has created, Gomez said it was 'not a big deal'.

"It’s not even a thing," she told Vulture recently.