New Delhi

Selene Gomez is now engaged to beau Benny Blanco. The singer-actress shared a series of photos on her Instagram page on Wednesday night flaunting the huge rock that Blanco seemed to have given her. She captioned the images as, "Forever begins now'.

In the photos shared on the Gram, Selena cuddles up to Blanco in one of the photos, happily flaunting the rock on her finger. In another photo, Selena can be seen smiling and adoring her ring in what seems like a picnic setup outside.

Record producer and songwriter Benny Blanco and singer-producer-actress Selena Gomez have been together since June 2023. The couple often shared snippets of their lives on social media, much to the delight of their fans.

Earlier this year, when Blanco was asked about his plans and the idea of becoming a father during his appearance on The Howard Stern Show, the record producer had said, "That’s my next goal, to check the box. I have a ton of good kids; I’ve got a ton of nephews. I love being around kids."

When asked if he wishes to have kids with his girlfriend Selena, Benny responded, "It’s always a topic of conversation for me every day."

During his appearance on Today Show, Blanoc, while promoting his cookbook, admitted his initial disbelief about dating Selena. "I wake up every day, and I look in the mirror, and I’m like, ‘How did this happen?’ But until anyone figures it out, where", he remarked.

Earlier this week, Selena secured two Golden Globe nominations: Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role in any Motion Picture for Emilia Perez, and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Series — Musical or Comedy for Only Murders in the Building.