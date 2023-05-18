Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser out! Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani reunites for a romantic drama

After giving a blockbuster last year, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani have again come together and this time for the musical love saga Satyaprem Ki Katha. Ever since the announcement, the makers have kept the audience excited with BTS stills and clips, and finally, on Thursday, the makers revealed the first teaser of the upcoming film, and it's enough to keep the moviegoers hooked.

On Thursday, the first teaser of the movie was unveiled, and it gave us a glimpse of the beautiful love story of Kiara and Kartik's characters. The short, heartwarming teaser is full of picturesque locations as we get to know more about their love story, intense chemistry, and more.

The one-minute short teaser doesn't reveal much about the plot of the movie, but it gives us the impression that the movie is going to be full of drama. The movie also stars Anooradha Patel, Rajpal Yadav, Nirrmite Saawaant, Shikha Talsania, Supriya Pathak Kapur, Gajraj Rao, and Siddharth Randheria

Watch the Satyaprem Ki Katha teaser here:

Kiara and Kartik's second collaboration:

The film, which is a musical love story, reunites Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani for the second time after their blockbuster horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiayaa 2. With ₹266.88 crore (US$33 million) earnings, the movie was among the highest-grossing movies of 2022.

More about the movie

The movie is directed by Sameer Vidwans, produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, and also marks a massive collaboration between Nadiadwala’s NGE, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora’s Namah Pictures.

The movie will be released in theatres on June 29.

