Sarah Jessica Parker says 'Sex and the City' revival will address COVID-19 and its devastating impact

Sarah Jessica Parker is sharing more details about the 'Sex and the City' revival.



The hit glam show titled 'And Just Like That' is finally returning to TV. Recently Sarah, who is reprising her old diva character of Carrie Bradshaw, spilled the beans about the show during the small chat with Vanity Fair and explained that the coronavirus pandemic would be part of the series.

''The 10 episode series will obviously be part of the storyline because that’s the city [these characters] live in, and how to have that changed relationships once friends disappear?” she says. “I have great faith that the writers are going to examine it all.''



Later by talking about how she and her co-stars are thrilled to reprise their characters now that they're in their 50s.

''I think that Cynthia [Nixon], Kristin [Davis], and I are all excited about the time that has passed. You know, who are they in this world now? Have they adapted? What part have they played? '' she added.

''Where have they fallen short as women, as friends, and how are they finding their way? Did they move with momentum? Are they like some people who are confused, threatened, nervous [by what's happening in the world]? I'm so curious and excited to see how the writers imagine these women today.''

The show will follow Carrie, Miranda, and Charlotte as they navigate friendship in their 50s. Meanwhile, Kim Cattrall who played the sensational Samantha is not reprising her role in the reboot.



The 90's show that ran for six seasons from 1998-2008 is currently streaming on HBO Max.