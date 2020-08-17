Sara Ali Khan wishes 'abba' Saif Ali Khan with priceless throwback pictures

On her father Saif Ali Khan`s 50th birthday, Sara Ali Khan wished him in the most adorable way which sure will make you go awe for the father-daughter duo!



The `Kedarnath` actor extended birthday wishes to her `Abba` with multiple throwback photographs, right from the days, when Saif took the baby Sara in his hands.



The 25-year-old actor shared seven pictures on Instagram, featuring the two throughout the years. The first picture stole the show, where Saif is seen fascinatingly looking at a newborn Sara in his arms.



The second picture sees the daughter copying her father`s pose. While in the third, the duo is sported wearing bright yellow raincoats, holding a colourful umbrella. There are also pictures where Sara is in her pre-teens, and posing with Saif.



The last picture seems to be a recent one, where the father-daughter duo is seen beamed with joy while taking a selfie.

"Happy happy happy Birthday to my Abba", she wrote alongside to these adorable pictures.

Earlier, wife Kareena Kapoor Khan also shared a fun boomerang from the birthday bash to wish her dashing husband.

The `Heroine` actor posted a fun boomerang on Instagram that shows the duo having fun at the party.The video also showcases a glimpse of Kareena`s baby bump.



In the sweet video, the couple is seen posing with the birthday cake. Along with the video, the `Jab We Met` star wishes the "sparkle" of her life on his 50th birthday.