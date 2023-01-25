Sara Ali Khan looks unrecognisable in first look of Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan stuns in the first look of her upcoming film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ as an Indian freedom fighter. Donning a no-makeup look, Sara Ali Khan looks almost unrecognisable in the Prime Video’s original film that is helmed by Kannan Iyer. The film ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is written by Kannan alongwith Darab Farooqui.

Speaking about her upcoming film, Sara said that she is proud to portray a character that echoes “bravery and courage”. The film is inspired by true events and follows the journey of a college girl in Mumbai, who goes on to become a freedom fighter. ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan’ is set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942.

In a statement, Sara said, “I am so excited and honoured that Prime Video and Dharmatic Entertainment have given me the opportunity to be a part of a film that I truly believe deserves to be told. As an actor, and more importantly as an Indian, I am proud to be able to portray a character that echoes bravery, strength and courage.”

“Working with Kannan Iyer sir is a sheer privilege, as he is so passionate and emotionally invested in this story himself. And while, of course, it is very challenging to essay a character that is vastly different from anything that I've done before, it is a project I'm going to work really hard on. Most importantly, I'm going to cherish every day that I get to play an enigmatic freedom fighter,” she added.