Samuel L Jackson receives COVID-19 vaccination

WION Web Team
New Delhi Published: Jan 25, 2021, 04.56 PM(IST)

File photo of Samuel L Jackson Photograph:( Reuters )

Other celebrities who have gotten the first vaccination include Steve Martin, Joan Collins, Martha Stewart, and Ian McKellen.

Samuel L. Jackson is the latest celebrity to receive the COVID-19 vaccination. Recently, Samuel L. Jackson took to his Instagram account to let his followers know that he had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The 72-year-old actor shared a duo of images to show that he had arrived at The Forum in Inglewood to receive his dose. In his second image, the actor could be seen wearing an Avengers-themed face mask. 

 

He wrote in the caption for the two photos: 'At The Forum getting that 1st jab!!' He’s played Avengers founder and S.H.I.E.L.D. director Nick Fury — mentioned on the lower left side of his face — since 2008’s Iron Man, appearing in 11 Marvel films as the eyepatch-wearing character.

Jackson shared his excitement for getting his “first jab,” adding the hashtag “#LookOutWorldBoutToBustBackOut” to his caption. Other celebrities who have gotten the first vaccination include Steve Martin, Joan Collins, Martha Stewart, and Ian McKellen.

