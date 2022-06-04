Samrat Prithviraj Vs Vikram: Kamal Haasan starrer rules box office, Akshay's film shows a steady growth

In recent years, Akshay Kumar has delivered back to back hits and this year Kumar's much-awaited movies like 'Bachchan Pandey' and 'Samrat Prithviraj' finally made it to the theatres. Bollywood buffs expected a lot from both the movies, but unfortunately, 'Bachchan Pandey' didn't perform as it was predicted at the box office. And, now looking at 'Samrat Prithviraj' box office collection of day 1, the future looks pretty confusing. The movie about the famed ruler Prithviraj Chauhan, recieved mixed reviews from the audience and critics alike.



On the first day, the movie showed slow growth but can rake in big numbers at a weekend.

As per Taran Adarsh, the movie collected Rs 10.70 crore at the box office. ''#SamratPrithviraj gathered momentum towards evening on Day 1... Biz at metros - which started slow - did not escalate, but mass circuits showed upward trends... Biz should grow on days 2 and 3, needs that push for a strong weekend total... Fri ₹ 10.70 cr. #India biz,'' he tweeted.

#Vikram Day 1 Karnataka Gross -

₹ 4.25 Crs..



Terrific advance booking for the weekend.. 🔥 — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) June 4, 2022 ×

The movie has somewhere faced tough competition from Kamal Haasan's 'Vikram' and Adivi Sesh's 'Major'. But, among all, looks like Kamal starrer will take the front seat.

#Major is below the mark on Day 1... Riding on tremendous critical acclaim and glowing word of mouth, the numbers need to multiply over the weekend for a healthy weekend total... Fri ₹ 96 lakhs. #India biz. #Hindi version.

⭐ #Telugu version has opened very well. pic.twitter.com/bbzSEdaSLi — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) June 4, 2022 ×

Vikram is doing better business than 'Prithviraj'. As per trade analyst Ramesh Bala, the movie has collected over Rs. 23.50 crore from Tamil Nadu only on the first day.

