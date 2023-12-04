Sameera Reddy hangs out with Catherine Zeta-Jones in Goa, shares pics from her eventful outing

It was an eventful week for Sameera Reddy as she hung out with Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones. Catherine and her husband, Michael Douglas, were in Goa to attend IFFI Festival 2023. Sameera shared selfies she clicked with Catherine for her son Hans on social media. Wearing a polka-dotted outfit, Sameera looked pretty as she posed with Catherine, who was in a pastel outfit.

Sharing their selfie, Sameera wrote, “@catherinezetajones you have a heart of gold. My Hans was over the moon with her msg for him @michaelkirkdouglas meeting you was legendary. Goa what a surprise week it has been.”

Catherine went a step ahead in making the message even more special for Sameera’s son as she said in a video, “Hello Hans, I am with your mom here in beautiful Goa. And I hear you live here, you’re so lucky. Please be good to your mama okay?”