Sameera Reddy hangs out with Catherine Zeta-Jones in Goa, shares pics from her eventful outing
Story highlights
It was an eventful week for Sameera Reddy as she hung out with Hollywood star Catherine Zeta-Jones. Catherine and her husband, Michael Douglas, were in Goa to attend IFFI Festival 2023. Sameera shared selfies she clicked with Catherine for her son Hans on social media. Wearing a polka-dotted outfit, Sameera looked pretty as she posed with Catherine, who was in a pastel outfit.
Sharing their selfie, Sameera wrote, “@catherinezetajones you have a heart of gold. My Hans was over the moon with her msg for him @michaelkirkdouglas meeting you was legendary. Goa what a surprise week it has been.”
Catherine went a step ahead in making the message even more special for Sameera’s son as she said in a video, “Hello Hans, I am with your mom here in beautiful Goa. And I hear you live here, you’re so lucky. Please be good to your mama okay?”
Catherine and Michael Douglas have been in India for a few days now. They were primarily here to attend the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2023, which concluded recently. The star couple, who is visiting India with their son, will also visit other places in the country, including Mumbai where the whole Bollywood star power is expected to welcome them. IFFI 2023: Endless Borders wins Best Film award, Michael Douglas gets Satyajit Ray Lifetime Achievement
Sameera Reddy now lives in Goa. She left Mumbai after she started a family and distanced herself from the world of films.