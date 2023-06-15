Samantha Ruth Prabhu reveals what one year of batting with Myositis has taught

Samantha Ruth Prabhu was diagnosed with an autoimmune condition called Myositis, which leads to the weakening of muscles, a year ago. The actress shared an extensive post to narrate how her journey has been ever since the diagnosis. Samantha dropped a slew of pictures and videos from the Church of Saint Sava in Belgrade, Serbia. In the caption, she talked about her “forced new normal”, “battles with the body”, diet changes, medicines, as well as the professional failures. What Samantha Ruth Prabhu said "It's been one year since the diagnosis. A year of forced new normal. Many battles with my body... no salt, sugar or grains with a cocktail of meds for the main course, forced shutdowns and forced restarts. A year of seeking meaning, reflection and introspection. Of professional failures too... to make things more interesting. A year of prayers and poojas... not praying for blessings and gifts... but praying to just find strength and peace,” she started her long note.

Samantha stated that this year has taught her that not everything goes your way all the time, and it’s okay if it doesn’t. She said that sometimes it's not about grand successes but "functioning forward" that itself is a win. The actress wrote: "A year that has taught me that not everything goes your way all the time. And more importantly, that it's ok when it doesn't. That I must control the controllables, let go off the rest, and keep moving forward one step at a time. That sometimes it's not about grand successes, but that functioning forward is in itself a win. That I mustn't sit around waiting for things to be perfect again or wallowing in the past. That I must hang on to love and those I love... and not give hate the power to affect me.”

Further, in her post, Samantha opined that "gods may delay, but they never deny." "There will be so many of you fighting far harder battles. I pray for you too. The gods may delay, but they never deny. They never deny peace, love, joy and strength to those who seek it. The only things worth seeking," she signed off.