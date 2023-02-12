Sam Smith gets trolled for his weird latex suit, netizen says 'he's desperate for attention'

Fashion is a very unpredictable thing and we are saying this after we saw Sam Smith on the 2023 Brit Awards red carpet. Smith, who was nominated at the awards for the track 'Unholy', became the talk of the internet after they showed up at the award ceremony held on Saturday at the O2 Arena in London, England in a black latex outfit.



The Grammy-winning singer arrived wearing a black latex ensemble by Harri that featured blown-up pants and shoulder pads. Actually, the latex suit is not a new thing, but the unusual design of the outfit is what triggered the chatting online.



The designer behind this outfit was Hari Krishnan, an Indian-born designer based in London. During his recent chat with WWD, he said that the inspiration for the outfit came from the negativity Sam received recently. ''Sam was having a lot of hate comments recently after 'Unholy' about their body image.''



''This is my take on celebrating [their] natural form and the beauty of being one's self. I wanted to create an image, in which people have never seen Sam in.''



The singer, who is non-binary and uses their/their pronouns, made some jaw drops with their latex ensemble, which featured balloon pants and pointed shoulders and obviously looked weird. He completed his looks with black gloves and heels.



The absurd pants and shoulders may look interesting and artistic, but actually, it was not the dress, anyone should take inspiration from.



Soon after he showed up on the red carpet, Smith's look was quick to take the internet by storm.



Reacting to his look, one Twitter user wrote, ''Someone is desperate for attention...wow 😂😂😂🤣😂 #samsmith,“ tweeted one critic.



''The humiliation continues for Sam Smith – WTF is that?''