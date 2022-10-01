Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey dies of heart attack, Actor shares heartfelt tribute

Salman Khan's body double Sagar Pandey passed away on September 30 after he had a massive heart attack while he was working at the gym.



Salman mourned the death of Sagar with whom he has worked in over 50 films. Sharing a picture with Sagar, the wrote, “Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u 🙏 #RIP #SagarPandey.”



He has played Salman's body double in films like 'Tubelight', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Kuch Kuch Hota Hai', 'Dabangg' among many others.

Mourning his death, actor Anupam Kher commented on Salman's post, “Om Shanti! (sic)”.



Salman’s bodyguard Shera also commented, 'RIP'.



As per reports, Pandey had complained of chest pain while he was working out in Gym and fainted. He was quickly taken to hospital where he was declared dead.



In the past, Sagar has always praised Salman's generosity toward him and his family. During his interview with an Indian news channel ABP, Sagar said, “Whatever I am, it is because of Salman Khan. I came to Mumbai to become an actor but unless you have a godfather, it is hard to get work. But being a superstar’s body double is a big thing in itself.”

