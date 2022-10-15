Salman Khan starrer 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' now to release in Eid 2023

Salman Khan is on a roll! After booking Diwali 2023 dates for 'Tiger 3', Khan has announced that he will be releasing 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' on the occasion of Eid next year. Earlier in the day, Salman shared that his highly-anticipated movie 'Tiger 3' has been delayed. His thriller espionage drama was set to be released on April 21 on the occasion of Eid 2022.

'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' was earlier slated to release this year.

Over the years, Khan has made sure to treat his fans with a new film every year on Eid, except few years. And, no doubt, every film released on the festive weekend has raked in moolah at the box office, whether it is 'Wanted', 'Dabangg', 'Bodyguard', 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Kick', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', 'Sultan', 'Tubelight', and 'Bharat.'

With the Farhad Samji-directed film, Salman Khan promises action-entertainers for the audience. 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' is produced by Salman Khan Films and also stars Pooja Hegde, Daggubati Venkatesh and Jagapathi Babu.

Khan announced the film on August 26, marking his 34 years in the Indian Film Industry. Later, he also shared an official title logo of the action entertainer with a short teaser to introduce his character from the film.

Diwali 2023 will mark the return of Salman Khan as Tiger in the Maneesh Sharma-directed 'Tiger 3'. The first two parts of the Tiger franchise proved to be huge blockbusters at the box office, and the momentum is expected to continue with 'Tiger 3' as well. It brings back the pairing of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif, with a strong ensemble. The film has been shot across the globe and the producers, YRF, have left no stone unturned to create a one-of-a-kind action-packed experience for the audience during the festive season of Diwali.

Well, since Salman Khan is booking both Eid and Diwali for his releases next year, we can assume that Khan is set to treat the box office with two more bonanzas and bring a wide smile to the faces of exhibitors and audiences all across the country.