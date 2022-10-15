Ajay Devgn looks intense in new poster of 'Drishyam 2'

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn treated his fans to a new poster of ‘Drishyam 2’ on Saturday. Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a picture from the upcoming thriller and raised fans' excitement level. In the poster, he is seen holding a shovel in his hand.

“Sawaal yeh nahin ki aapki aakhon ke saamne kya hai; sawaal yeh hai ki aap dekh kya rahe hain.#Drishyam2. Case Reopens on 18th November, 2022.@tabutiful #AkshayeKhanna @shriya_saran1109 #RajatKapoor @ishidutta #MrunalJadhav @abhishekpathakk #BhushanKumar @kumarmangatpathak,” he captioned the post.

[Translation - The question isn't what's in front of your eyes, the question is what are you watching]

Reacting to the post, a social media user commented, “Sequel looks so interesting. Super excited.” Another wrote, “Can’t wait for the film.”

Directed by Abhishek Pathak, the film stars Rajat Kapoor, Ishita Dutta, Akshaye Khanna, and Shriya Saran in the lead roles and is all set to hit the theatres on November 18, 2022.

The film, headlined by Ajay, is a remake of 2013’s Malayalam movie of the same name, starring Mohanlal as the lead. It was directed by National-Award-winning director Nishikant Kamat, who died in 2020 at the age of 50.

Ajay plays the character of Vijay in the hit 2015 film ‘Drishyam’. In the movie, he is seen going on a vacation with his family, which in turn was a perfect plan to save his family from a murder conviction.