Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer 'Tiger 3' delayed! Check new release date here

Salman Khan's fans will have to wait a little longer as his highly-anticipated movie 'Tiger 3' has been delayed. The film, which was set to release on April 21 on the occasion of Eid 2022, will now hit the theatres on Diwali, instead.



Khan himself shared the news with his fans via his social media handles. Sharing a poster from the film, Khan wrote, ''Tiger has a new date... Diwali 2023 it is! Only on a big screen near you can you celebrate # Tiger3 with # YRF50. It is released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. # ManeeshSharma | @yrf "

However, the exact release date has not been revealed yet. Marking the 10th anniversary of 'Ek Tha Tiger' in August, the makers announced that the film will be released on April 21, 2023. 'Tiger 3' is the third film in the blockbuster franchise.



The film will be helmed by Maneesh Sharma and produced by Aditya Chopra. It will bring back Salman as Indian spy Avinash Singh Rathore, aka Tiger, and Katrina as Pakistani spy Zoya. Shah Rukh Khan is also part of the movie and will play an important role in the thriller espionage drama.

On the work front, Salman Khan was recently seen in Chiranjeevi's 'Godfather'. He also has 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' in his bag, The film also stars Pooja Hedge and Shehnaaz Gill.