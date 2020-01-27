Salma Hayek apologises for promoting controversial book that she has not read

Salman Hayek has issued an apology for promoting a book that she hasn't read. The book in question is a new title by author Jeanine Cummins called 'American Dirt' and Hayek had earlier this week posted a picture of herself on Instagram holding the book and praising Oprah Winfrey for including the book in her book club and for "giving a voice to the voiceless & for loving harder in response to hate."



Soon after the actress faced severe criticism from her followers and eventually deleted the post on Friday writing that she was unaware of any controversy around the book.



The book, published on Tuesday, tells the story of a Mexican woman and her 8-year-old son trying to flee to US border after family members are murdered in drug cartel-related violence.



While the book has been praised by the likes of Stephen King, Ann Patchett and Winfrey, several Mexican-American writers have stated that 'American Dirt' is an ill-informed narrative that adheres to stereotypes while depicting Mexico.



Incidentally, Cummins, a non-Mexican, even acknowledged in an author's note that she had reservations about writing the novel. She has reportedly said she wanted to personalize the issue of immigration and be a “bridge” between different worlds.

As Hayek pulled down the post, she apologised to her fans and wrote, "I thank all of you who caught me in the act of not doing my research, and for setting me straight, because that means you know me and gave me the benefit of the doubt,” she wrote, "I apologize for shouting out something without experiencing it or doing research on it."