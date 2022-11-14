'Salaam Venky' trailer: Kajol plays mom to wheelchair-bound terminally ill son

Kajol’s upcoming film’ Salaam Venky’ dropped its trailer today. The film stars Vishal Jethwa, Rahul Bose, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ahana Kumra, and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

The film also has Aamir Khan in a cameo role.

As for the trailer, the video starts with Kajol’s character Sujata and her son Venky engaged in some banter. What we know is Venky is terminally ill and is confined to a wheelchair. His mother, Sujata, tends to him.

The film's official synopsis reads, “Witness the story of Sujata and her son Venky, as they navigate through the most challenging situations one can ever face with a smile and teach us the true meaning of living BiG. Based on a true story of a life well lived.”

Watch the trailer of 'Salaam Venky' here:

Salaam Venky is co-produced by Blive Productions and RTake Studios and directed by Revathy.

‘Salaam Venky’ is slated to release in theatres on December 9, 2022.