Ryan Reynolds gives shot-out to wife Blake Lively: 'Happy Mother's Day, my love'

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds gave a shout-out to his wife and actor Blake Lively on the occasion of Mother`s Day and penned down a note of gratitude to her.



The `Deadpool` star took to Instagram and shared an adorable selfie with his beautiful wife. In the photo, Reynolds is seen hugging Lively in a garden as they both smile and glare into the lens.Along with the image, he penned a detailed note as he lauded the mother of three.

He wrote, "It can`t be said enough... you`re the heart and soul of every moment this family shares. I`m grateful for the light and for the kindness you smuggle into each and every second of our lives. I see you in the eyes of our children... Every laugh. Every blink and every thoughtful moment of vulnerability."

The 44-year-old actor added, "The tender grit it takes to be a mother in 2021 is an act of pure strength and heroism." Concluding the note addressed to his wife, Reynolds said, "I`m lucky to reflect a little of the sunlight you shine on all of us. Happy Mother`s Day, my love."



As soon the post hit the photo-sharing platform it garnered more than 1.1 lakh likes with scores of stars gushing over the `Green Lantern` star`s adorable post.



Scores of fans left red heart and fire emoticons as they adored the post. Mother`s Day, which is an annual celebration honouring maternal bonds, and the influence of mothers in society, is celebrated in many parts of the world.