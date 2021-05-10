Tom Cruise is ensuring there are no images being leaked from the sets of 'Mission: Impossible 7'

Tom Cruise is shooting for the new installment of 'Mission: Impossible' at a break neck speed and leaving no stone unturned to ensure that no one leaks any on-set images of the film.



Speaking to The Sun, a source close to the film said, "The set is so large and open that it has been impossible to close it all off. So trespassers have been getting in and attempting to scale the rigs and equipment set up for the stunts. It is a health-and-safety nightmare. Police were called to one incident last week and then Tom was forced to take action when it happened again."



"This time two intruders were spotted clambering up the set, leading to security rushing to get them down. The set looks exciting and these people think it’s funny trying to get pictures of themselves there, but they don’t realise how dangerous it is. Extra security might have to be drafted in. Along with it being a safety nightmare, Tom and the team don’t want any delays to filming," the source further added.



In December 2020, Cruise was embroiled in a controversy when a leaked audio tape of the actor screaming at crew members went viral. The actor was reportedy angry at crew members for not adhering to covid safety protocols as they were seen howering around the monitor. Some of the crew members had left the film set folllowing the incident.

"I’m on the phone with every f***ing studio at night, insurance companies, producers, and they’re looking at us and using us to make their movies. We are creating thousands of jobs you motherf***ers," Cruise was heard saying in the audio clip.

"I don’t ever want to see it again, ever! And if you don’t do it you’re fired, if I see you do it again you’re f***ing gone. And if anyone in this crew does it - that’s it, and you too and you too. And you, don’t you ever f***ing do it again," he had further said.



The Empire Magazine recently shared images of the actor on their summer 2021 cover where Cruise can be seen riding a a dirt bike while performing stunts. The actor looks in his element in the pictures as he teases the return of one of the highest grossing action franchises from Hollywood.

'Mission: Impossible 7' stars Tom Cruise along with Ving Rhames, Henry Czerny, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Vanessa Kirby. New additions to the cast include Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, Shea Whigham and Esai Morales.