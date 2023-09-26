Russell Brand sexual assault case: UK police probing multiple sex assault claims against comedian

London's Metropolitan Police said on Monday it had received multiple sex offence allegations following a week of news reports about British actor and comedian Russell Brand.

The 48-year-old has been accused of rape and sexual assault by multiple women. The revelations came to light after a joint investigation by The Times, The Sunday Times and Channel 4 television went public on September 16.

The outlets reported on claims against him by four women of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse, said to have taken place between 2006 and 2013.

Another woman also came forward days later to accuse him of exposing himself to her in 2008.



Police in London said early last week that they had received a report of alleged sexual assault following the revelations.

In an update Monday, the Met said that it has since received a "number of allegations of sexual offences in London" as well as elsewhere in the UK.

The force added in a short statement that all the allegations were non-recent and there have been no arrests.

Brand has denied the allegations, saying his relationships have always been "consensual", even during a period when he admitted being "very, very promiscuous".



During his regular online video platform show Brand said Monday he would talk about the "collusion between big tech and government and an apparent concerted effort by legacy media... to silence independent media voices".