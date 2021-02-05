Russell Brand has 'nothing but positive feelings' for ex-wife Katy Perry

Comedian Russell Brand has revealed that he only has good feelings for his ex-wife, pop superstar Katy Perry.



“I really tried in that relationship. I have nothing but positive feelings for her,” Russell said during a TikTok live session, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Russell and Katy got married in India in 2010 but filed for divorce after 14 months. The two have moved their own ways since then.

Russell is now remarried to wife Laura, 33, and the couple have two daughters. Katy has a baby daughter named Daisy, six months, with actor fiance Orlando Bloom, 44.