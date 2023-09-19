Russell Brand faces fresh sexual assault allegation: Met Police probe 2003 claim

The Metropolitan Police in London has received a report of an alleged sexual assault dating back to 2003, reported the BBC. While the police did not explicitly name Russell Brand, the report comes in the wake of recent media allegations against the comedian and actor. Over the weekend, Russell Brand was accused of rape and sexual assaults that allegedly occurred between 2006 and 2013. Brand has denied all these allegations.

In response to these accusations, several of Brand's upcoming shows on his live tour have been postponed. The promoters have confirmed this decision, citing the seriousness of the allegations.

One of the women whose allegations were part of the investigation conducted by The Times, The Sunday Times, and Channel 4 Dispatches, spoke to the BBC, describing Brand's behavior as an "open secret" and his denials as "laughable."

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police acknowledged the media allegations and revealed that they received a report of a sexual assault alleged to have occurred in Soho, central London, in 2003 on Sunday, September 17. They also said their commitment is to ensure that anyone who believes they are a victim of a sexual offence, regardless of when it occurred, knows how to report it to the police.

Russell Brand has vehemently denied all claims of misconduct, describing them as part of a "coordinated attack" involving "very serious allegations that I absolutely refute." He maintains that his relationships have always been consensual.

As a result of these allegations and ongoing investigations, Brand's live shows have been postponed, with the promoter expressing reluctance but understanding of the need to address the situation seriously. The Theatre Royal Windsor, where one of his shows was scheduled, has announced it will be offering ticket refunds. Additional shows in Plymouth and Wolverhampton have also been postponed.

Brand's publisher, Bluebird, has announced it is "pausing" all future projects with him, affecting an upcoming book scheduled for publication in December.

