Rupert Grint makes Instagram debut, reveals daughter's unique name in first post

'Harry Potter' star Rupert Grint is finally on Instagram. The actor made his debut on Tuesday with an adorable photo of his new born daughter.



The 32-year-old actor's first post had him taking a selfie, holding his newborn in his arm.



Admitting that he is only '10 years late' to the photo-sharing platform, Grint wrote, "Grint on the Gram! Here to introduce you all to Wednesday G. Grint. Stay safe, Rupert.”



The post has got over 1.4 million likes so far and Grint, in a short span since his debut, has gained 1.8 million followers.



Grint and his girlfriend Georgia Groom welcomed their first child together in May earlier this year. The couple have named the baby Wednesday as Grint revealed on Instagram.



Best known for playing Ron Weasely in the 'Harry Potter' movies, Grint was recently in news for his comments on JK Rowling's controversy around Transgender community.



Criticising Rowling for her comments, Grint had said "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment."

