'RRR' music composer MM Keeravaani conferred with Padma Shri: 'Much honoured'

For making every Indian proud on a global level, 'RRR' music composer MM Keeravaani has been conferred the Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian honour in India.



On Wednesday, the Padma awardees were announced by the Government of India, a day after MM Keeravaani's smash hit track 'Naatu Naatu' from 'RRR' bagged an Oscar nomination.



Soon after the announcement, the 'RRR' music composer expressed his gratitude for the big honour.



Keeravaani took to Twitter to express her gratitude, writing, "Much honoured by the civilian award from the Government of India."Respect for my parents and all of my mentors, from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu, on this occasion."

Much honoured by the civilian award from the Govt of India 🙏 Respect for my parents and all of my mentors from Kavitapu Seethanna garu to Kuppala Bulliswamy Naidu garu on this occasion 🙏 — mmkeeravaani (@mmkeeravaani) January 25, 2023 ×

Apart from MM Keeravaani, actress Raveena Tandon has been honoured with the Padma Shri. Meanwhile, Tabla maestro Zakir Hussain and singer Vani Jairam are conferred with Padma Vibhushan and the Padma Bhushan, respectively.



MM Keeravaani and actress Raveena Tandon will receive the award later in the year.