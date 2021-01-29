'RRR' first look: SS Rajamouli unveils look of Olivia Morris as Jennifer

Makers of 'RRR' unveiled the first look poster of British actress Olivia Morris’s character from upcoming magnum opus.



Marking her birthday, makers shared her first character poster on the official page of RRR movie, "Wishing the talented and beautiful #Jennifer @oliviakmorris a very Happy Birthday. #RRRMovie. Olivia plays a character called Jennifer opposite NTR who plays Komaram Bheem in the period drama.

Director of the pan India project Rajamouli's also shared her poster and wrote, ''@OliviaMorris891 as #Jennifer...:) #RRRMovie #RRR'' he wrote.

Recently, the makers announced the release date of the movie, and is scheduled to arrive in theatres on October 13. It will be dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

Alia Bhatt who is also the part of the movie, took to her social media profile to introduce us to a new face and also wished actress Olivia Morris a very happy birthday.

Apart from Olivia, other international actors who are part of the movie are such as Ray Stevenson and Alison Doody. All of them will feature in pivotal roles.

This October 13, witness Fire 🔥 and Water 🌊 come together as a FORCE that has never been experienced before ✊🏻



The biggest collaboration in Indian cinema is set to deliver a memorable experience!!!



THE RIDE BEGINS...#RRRMovie #RRRFestivalOnOct13th #RRR pic.twitter.com/SawlxK34Yi — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 25, 2021 ×

The film stars Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani is set in the backdrop of 1920s north India under the colonial rule of Britain. It is a fictionalised account of Telugu tribal leaders Alluri Sitarama Raju (played by Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (played by Jr NTR).