RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played key roles in films like Thor and RRR, passed away in Italy at the age of 58. The news of his death was confirmed by his representative to the media. The cause of his death has not been disclosed so far.
The official handle of RRR on Twitter also shared the news and offered condolences. The tweet read, "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."
In SS Rajamouli's film RRR, Stevenson played a negative role of an authoritative British officer. The performance was well received by fans. The film also starred actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles and recently won an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.
Other notable roles of Ray Stevenson
Apart from RRR, Stevenson also featured in multiple TV shows and films. He played Volstagg in Marvel's Thor franchise, Othere in Vikings, and provided the voice-over for Gar Saxon in the animated Star Wars series The Clone Wars and Rebels. He was also set to join Rosario Dawson in Disney's upcoming The Mandalorian spinoff, Ahsoka.
Born on May 25, 1964, in Lisburn, Northern Ireland, Ray Stevenson began his screen career in the early 1990s, appearing in various European TV series and telefilms. He made his big-screen debut in Paul Greengrass' 1998 drama The Theory of Flight, starring alongside Helena Bonham Carter and Kenneth Branagh.
Over the years, Stevenson featured in notable films such as Antoine Fuqua's King Arthur (2004), Lexi Alexander's Punisher: War Zone (2008), the Hughes Brothers' The Book of Eli(2010), and Adam McKay's The Other Guys (2010).