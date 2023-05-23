RRR actor Ray Stevenson passes away at 58

Actor Ray Stevenson, who played key roles in films like Thor and RRR, passed away in Italy at the age of 58. The news of his death was confirmed by his representative to the media. The cause of his death has not been disclosed so far.



The official handle of RRR on Twitter also shared the news and offered condolences. The tweet read, "What shocking news for all of us on the team! Rest in peace, Ray Stevenson. You will stay in our hearts forever, SIR SCOTT."

In SS Rajamouli's film RRR, Stevenson played a negative role of an authoritative British officer. The performance was well received by fans. The film also starred actors Ram Charan and Jr NTR in leading roles and recently won an Academy Award in the Best Original Song category.